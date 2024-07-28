Sports

WEST INDIES FALL TO 3RD TEST DEFEAT BUT TAKE AWAY POSITIVES FROM THE SERIES

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has told his team to stay tough mentally and look forward to showing what they have learned in England in their next two Tests against South Africa.

The Men in Maroon fell to a third defeat against England at Edgbaston, but have plenty of positives to take back home with them to Trinidad where they start a two Test series with South Africa on August 7th.

And Skipper Brathwaite can’t wait to put those lessons into practice at the first available opportunity with more Test cricket following hot on the heels of this series.

“I really look forward to these two Test matches against South Africa,”

said Brathwaite.

“We have a lot to learn, and I think as a group we have to keep that positive attitude.”

“It would be easy to give up and say ‘nah I can’t get it done,’ but the key is to stay tough mentally and believe in yourself. We know where we have to improve, myself included, and we have to do our best.”

Brathwaite was one of six Windies batters to score a half century during the series, but only Kavem Hodge managed to turn his into a hundred during the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Jayden Seales was named Windies player of the series with 13 wickets, second only to Gus Atkinson’s 22, which also included a 50th Test wicket for the Trinidadian.

Share this Article
Previous Article Cricket West Indies Announces Return of Deandra Dottin to International Cricket
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy