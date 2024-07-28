WEST INDIES FALL TO 3RD TEST DEFEAT BUT TAKE AWAY POSITIVES FROM THE SERIES

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has told his team to stay tough mentally and look forward to showing what they have learned in England in their next two Tests against South Africa.

The Men in Maroon fell to a third defeat against England at Edgbaston, but have plenty of positives to take back home with them to Trinidad where they start a two Test series with South Africa on August 7th.

And Skipper Brathwaite can’t wait to put those lessons into practice at the first available opportunity with more Test cricket following hot on the heels of this series.

“I really look forward to these two Test matches against South Africa,”

said Brathwaite.

“We have a lot to learn, and I think as a group we have to keep that positive attitude.”

“It would be easy to give up and say ‘nah I can’t get it done,’ but the key is to stay tough mentally and believe in yourself. We know where we have to improve, myself included, and we have to do our best.”

Brathwaite was one of six Windies batters to score a half century during the series, but only Kavem Hodge managed to turn his into a hundred during the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Jayden Seales was named Windies player of the series with 13 wickets, second only to Gus Atkinson’s 22, which also included a 50th Test wicket for the Trinidadian.