West Indies cricket legends Sir Curtly Ambrose and Sir Andy Roberts will join Hamilton Reserve Bank’s VIP box at the “CHOGM 2026 Cricket Showcase presented by Hamilton Reserve Bank” on November 1, 2026. They’ll be joined by prime ministers and VIP guests from 56 Commonwealth nations, along with 13,000 attendees.

His Majesty King Charles III will open the cricket match, joined by HRB Chairman the Rt. Hon. Sir Tony Baldry, barrister, member of the UK Privy Council, whose Judicial Committee (JCPC) is the highest court of appeal for several Eastern Caribbean countries.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN, Skystar, others: https://youtu.be/23icYuum6KE

Hamilton Reserve Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility program sponsors the CHOGM 2026 cricket event, contributing US$1 million annually to Caribbean youth development.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with US $25+ billion in custodial assets and deposits, providing fast, safe, compliant, and private banking solutions for governments, individuals, and businesses across 150 countries in 126 currencies and 15 languages. Powered by Temenos Swiss fintech with real-time transaction monitoring, Hamilton Reserve Bank has established a pristine compliance history since inception, 24/7 new client onboarding 100% online, same-day multicurrency bank wires, and real-time cryptos on-off ramp integration. Hamilton Reserve Bank affiliate AAA Global Incorporation & Trust is the largest Registered Agent and Trust Company in Nevis since 1994, registering new entities plus opening new bank accounts in one day.

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