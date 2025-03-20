Sports

WEST INDIES BREAKOUT LEAGUE SQUADS FINALISED AFTER PLAYER DRAFT

The six franchise teams set to compete in the inaugural edition of the West Indies Breakout League have officially finalized their squads following a highly anticipated player draft.

Ahead of the draft, each team had the opportunity to retain seven cricketers, with a cap of three players aged between 27 and 29. The remaining seven squad members were selected during the draft process, with all draftees required to be 26 years old or younger.

In keeping with the league’s mission to spotlight emerging talent, all selected players must have limited professional experience. Eligibility criteria stipulate that players must have participated in fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 International T20s.

Each franchise was also permitted to select two players from outside their home territory. These non-resident selections are highlighted in yellow in the table below.

The draft saw an exciting influx of young talent, with 15 teenagers securing spots on various teams.

The 2025 West Indies Breakout League is set to take place from April 25 to May 10, featuring 17 matches, all to be hosted at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Below is the list of protected and drafted players for each franchise, with their current ages in brackets:

NB: Kenneth Pennyfeather has replaced Jeremiah Louis for the Leeward Islands Thunder; Louis is ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

For further updates on the tournament and player draft, stay tuned to the official league channels.

ABOUT THE WEST INDIES BREAKOUT LEAGUE

The West Indies Breakout League is a premier T20 cricket tournament designed to spotlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean. The league will feature teams representing the six territorial boards that comprise Cricket West Indies: Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and the Windward Islands Infernos.

Players eligible to participate must be under 30 years old or at the start of the tournament, have played fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 international T20s, ensuring a focus on developing new talent. Each team is closely affiliated with a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, providing players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage and progress their cricketing careers.

