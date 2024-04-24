West Indies Academy Squad Named for Ireland Tour

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to unveil the squad selected for the upcoming West Indies Academy tour of Ireland, slated from June 8th to June 29th, 2024.

This tour will comprise five matches, encompassing three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against Ireland’s Emerging Men’s Team. It signifies a reciprocal tour following Ireland’s visit to the West Indies in November 2023.

“We continue to be methodical in our approach by exposing our academy players to various opposition and conditions across different formats. This is key to their development and fosters resilience and adaptability,” said Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket.

Nyeem Young will continue as Captain, with Teddy Bishop as Vice Captain for both formats. “Nyeem’s leadership qualities have been evident throughout his tenure, notably steering the Academy team during the Super50 and West Indies Championship campaigns. His continued captaincy is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and contribution to the team,” noted Graeme West, CWI’s High Performance Manager in reference to Young.

Regarding Bishop’s selection as Vice Captain, West highlights, “Teddy Bishop’s elevation to Vice Captaincy underscores his growing stature within the team. His adept handling of leadership responsibilities during Young’s absence and his invaluable experience with the West Indies A Team and Senior Teams make him an ideal choice for the role.”

FULL SQUAD:

Nyeem Young – Captain Teddy Bishop – Vice Captain Kadeem Alleyne Jewel Andrew Ackeem Auguste Joshua Bishop McKenny Clarke Joshua James Jordan Johnson Leonardo Julian Johann Layne Ashmead Nedd Kelvin Pitman Ramon Simmonds Carlon Tuckett

The coaching and support staff accompanying the squad are as follows:

Head Coach: Ramesh Subasinghe

Assistant Coach: Rohan Nurse

Physiotherapist: Neil Barry

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Shayne Cooper

Manager & Team Analyst: Kesh Ramphal

EDITOR’S NOTE: Matthew Forde is the only contracted academy player not selected. Forde is vying to be selected for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.