Welcoming Dr. Lucien York as SKNRA Ambassador for St. Maarten

The St. Kitts-Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) is pleased to welcome Dr. Lucien York as our newly appointed Ambassador for both the French and Dutch sides of St. Maarten.

Dr. York is a distinguished leader, educator, and changemaker. He is the Founder and CEO of Recharge Yourself Global, an organization dedicated to personal and professional empowerment. He has been recognized by the Model United Nations, honored as a 2022 World Civility Icon, and is also a published author, further showcasing his commitment to education, innovation, and global collaboration.

His values align perfectly with SKNRA’s mission to promote STEAM throughout the Caribbean. As Ambassador, Dr. York will play a key role in representing SKNRA across both sides of St. Maarten—building strategic partnerships, fostering regional unity, and supporting the development of technology-driven opportunities for youth and communities.

With his proven leadership and unwavering dedication to progress and empowerment, Dr. York is an outstanding addition to the SKNRA team. We are confident that his involvement will greatly enhance our presence and impact across St. Maarten and beyond.

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lucien York to the SKNRA family and look forward to the innovation, inspiration, and unity he will bring.

For more information about SKNRA and our programs, please visit www.sknra.org or contact us at +1 (869) 667-4844.

