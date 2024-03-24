Water Outage affecting Residents in two Parishes

The Nevis Water Department has issued a statement advising consumers of an emergency outage affecting areas in St. George and St. John Parishes respectively.

According to the Nevis Water Deparment, consumers will experience low pressure to no water periodically from today Sunday, 24th, to Tuesday, 26th, 2024.

The Water Department team will be working to restore water to the impacted locations.

The Affected areas:

Fothergills, River Path, Golden Rock Fenton Hill, New River, Hickmans (and other areas in close proximity)

Brown Hill, Prospect, Brown Pasture, Cherry Garden, Upper Stoney Grove, Cole Hill, Pond Hill (and other areas in close proximity)

They have also advised that areas in close proximity will also be impacted by the water outage.

“The Nevis Water Department is urging all consumers to fill clean buckets, and bottles and make use of their tanks while the team works on repairs.”