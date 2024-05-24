WARNER PARK SUDDEN DEATH UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

On May 23rd, 2024, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) responded to a report of an unresponsive male at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The man, who was shortly identified as sixty-nine (69)-year-old Hilton Nolan of Conaree, St. Kitts, was observed to be laying on the ground in one of the spectator stands. Mr Nolan bore no visible signs of trauma or traumatic injury. He was examined and pronounced deceased at the scene and an autopsy has been requested to determine the precise cause of death.

The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

—30—