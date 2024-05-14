WARNER PARK ROBBERY UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business owner that occurred in Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, between 11:30PM on May 12th, 2024, and 12AM May 13th, 2024. Initial inquiries suggest that the business owner was accosted by two (2) armed assailants shortly after closing. The assailants assaulted him, took an undisclosed sum of money from his person, then fled the scene.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and some items of evidential value were collected. An investigation into the matter is now under way and the public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. Should anyone have any information about this or any other criminal act, you are strongly urged to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

—30—