Warner Park Awaits: Captains Ready for Cool & Smooth T20 Showdown

Tournament’s second edition promises elevated competition as teams unveil strategic plans and spotlight emerging talent.

By: Isaac Lockett

After a stellar debut, the Cool and Smooth T20 cricket tournament returns to St. Kitts’ iconic Warner Park from 15-25 May 2025, promising seven days of high-energy competition, quickly becoming a highlight on the Federation’s sporting calendar. Building on last year’s success, the second edition is generating widespread anticipation across St. Kitts and Nevis, with organisers, players and fans expecting an elevated excitement level, talent showcase, and entertainment.

As team captains prepare their squads for the tournament, teams will once again showcase top local cricketers alongside international stars and emerging prospects. With rosters now confirmed and pre-tournament preparations intensifying, the captains have begun sharing their strategies, expectations, and championship aspirations for what’s shaping up to be a fiercely competitive tournament.

Molineaux Blue Runners

Last year’s inaugural champions, the Molineaux Blue Runners, head into the 2025 tournament with captain Jacques Taylor at the helm once again. According to Taylor, the side has retained a strong core and made a handful of shrewd additions that could prove decisive:

“I think it’s a good blend of youth and experience,” Taylor said. “We’ve retained the core of our players and made some good signings. We all enjoy seeing Jaheel Clarke bat—such a talent—and hopefully this tournament can give him a springboard into something of significance. We’ve also got two exciting U19 players in De-Antre Drew, a top-order bat, and Matthew Miller, an all-rounder. The inclusion of the South African Ruve Louw adds some depth to the batting and knowledge of the game, while the experience of Keon Harding and Jeroame Thomas will lead the bowling attack.”

Regarding his approach to captaincy, Taylor grounds himself in adaptability and preparation: “Keeping it simple and live in the moment. The off-field preparation is critical for the execution of the plans. Being more now in a leadership role has allowed me to dissect players’ skill sets and counterattack oppositions. I’m always wanting to be one step ahead, making the best choices under pressure by observing how the other team plays and identifying areas where we can find success.”

With seasoned heads, youthful energy, and a tactically sharp leader, the Blue Runners will be hoping to chart a path back to the top.

St Paul’s Barracudas

St. Paul’s Barracudas captain Cameron Pennyfeather, fresh off his debut for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes earlier in the year, is looking to build on a standout 2025 as he leads a side brimming with domestic promise and international pedigree. The squad features an exciting blend of local talent and overseas stars, including West Indies international Rahkeem Cornwall, U19 World Cup star Nathan Sealy, and fellow Leeward Islands Hurricane Dimitri Adams.

Planning for this year’s campaign began as soon as the last one ended. Pennyfeather entered the draft with a clear strategy in mind:

“We retained key members of our platoon from the previous edition. Coming into the draft, there were a few players we aimed to secure. We successfully achieved a great mixture of youth and experience, with a few international players and a few regional youth players. From the conversations I’ve had, I think Nathan Sealy from Barbados is really keen to play and perform for the franchise.”

Pennyfeather’s leadership approach of “leading from the front by putting the team first” reflects his intent to unify the Barracudas and make full use of the talent at his disposal. With depth, planning, and star power, the Barracudas are looking to swim straight to the top.

Sandy Point Snappers

Boasting a strong mix of Leeward Islands icons and players with franchise experience, the Sandy Point Snappers enter the tournament with a balanced squad and high expectations. Captain Theron Bussue is optimistic about his side’s prospects:

“Not only is it balanced with good batting and bowling ability, but it’s a great mixture of youth and experience. We have some professional experience from Jahmar Hamilton and Ashmeed Nedd, who will be key in our fight for this championship. Players such as Jamie Cornelius, Adrian Williams, D’ahri Francis, and Eirette Richards have great ability and are ones to watch.”

Bussue made his intentions clear, stating that the team’s main goal is to win:

“We’re looking to be strategic; play one game at a time, play to our strengths, and take every opportunity. We want to keep things as simple as possible, go into each game with a plan but stay flexible and open-minded. Most importantly, I trust my teammates and believe in their ability.”

With this combination of balance, belief, and tactical focus, the Sandy Point Snappers are shaping up to be formidable opponents, ready to take the field with the clear aim of snapping up the trophy.

Government Road Sharks

Captained by breakout star Mikyle Louis, who has opened the batting internationally against England, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the Government Road Sharks head into the 2025 campaign with firepower, flexibility, and a leader unafraid to take risks.

“I think we have a very balanced team that can adapt to any situation we may find ourselves in,” said Louis. “We’ve got quality players who can change the game at any moment, whether it’s in the field, with the bat, or with the ball. It’s a pretty enthusiastic group, guys who are known for giving 110% every time they step onto the field.”

Louis brings an assertive mindset to the captaincy, shaped by the fast-paced nature of the format: “My approach to captaincy would be aggressive. I feel that in T20 tournaments you have to make an impact from ball one. Sometimes you end up in a position that calls for a different approach, but you have to play the game as it comes to you.”

The Sharks’ line-up is full of players capable of flipping the game on its head. Veteran all-rounder Elsroy Powell and the reliable Jerrickson Louis provide experience and versatility. Rising talent Javid Edwards, a young spinner earning attention in St Kitts and Nevis, adds an extra dimension to the bowling attack. Hard-hitting all-rounder Rasheed Eddy, Joshua Grant, and Demari Benta round out a side with no shortage of match-winners.

With Louis leading boldly from the front and a squad packed with potential, the Sharks are circling with intent.

Brown Hill Dolphins

Long-time Leeward Islands representative Colin Archibald returns to lead the Brown Hill Dolphins in 2025, bringing experience and composure to a side that promises flair and firepower in equal measure.

“I think we have a very good team composition,” Archibald said. “There’s a variety of quality bowling options, which always makes life easier as a captain, and we’re backed by a pretty dynamic batting line-up—with guys who can hit it a long way and some real classy stroke players.”

Archibald brings a thoughtful and adaptive approach to leadership, shaped by instinct and insight. “I have a very unique approach to captaincy. I tend to think outside the box while adjusting to various situations. I believe a good captain knows how to balance assertiveness with empathy, so I try to lead by example but also remain approachable and open to input from teammates. I often try to find what motivates each player so they can perform at their best—especially under pressure.”

At the heart of the Dolphins’ leadership group is Carlon Tuckett, described by Archibald as his “right-hand man” and deputy. “He’s already announced himself on the regional stage as one for the future. His stroke play is full of flair, and he keeps a level head both with the bat and behind the stumps.”

Barbadian opener Zachary Carter will make his debut in the competition, and Archibald is eager to see what the powerful stroke-maker brings to the table. “I’ve heard a lot about his explosive style of batting—I’m sure he’ll entertain us all.” Also tipped to impress is U17 all-rounder Amores Jones, a rising talent with plenty of promise.

With leadership rooted in insight, communication, and tactical flexibility, the Dolphins are quietly confident about making a serious push this season.

A Unified Vision for St Kitts and Nevis: The Importance of the Cool & Smooth 2025 Tournament

While the Cool & Smooth 2025 Tournament captains are fiercely competing against one another on the field, they all agree that this year’s competition has the potential to impact the landscape of St Kitts and Nevis.

“This tournament provides much more than competition—it provides opportunities,” says Colin Archibald, captain of the Brown Hill Dolphins. “It gives young players a chance to showcase their talent, gain experience, and build confidence. Often, it’s in these more accessible tournaments where real potential is discovered.”

Mikyle Louis of the Government Road Sharks highlights the broader impact: “It helps showcase young talent, builds buzz among youth, and bridges the gap between local and international cricket. Plus, there’s the added value of sports tourism and playing on a world-class ground.”

For Jacques Taylor, skipper of the Molineaux Blue Runners, the global exposure is key: “The games are streamed worldwide. That alone encourages players to step up and market themselves. Having experienced professionals around also helps guide the younger ones in preparation and tactics.”

“This tournament means the world to young cricketers and fans alike,” adds Cameron Pennyfeather, captain of the St Paul’s Barracudas. “It gives the Caribbean and even the world a glimpse into the future of T20 cricket in the Federation. It reminds us that sport, alongside education, plays a pivotal role in society.”

And Theron Bussue wraps it up with clarity: “This is high-quality cricket, and it gives locals the chance to test their skills and be seen. With social media and streaming, you never know who’s watching.”

In every sense, on the field, in the community, and across the region, the Cool & Smooth T20 continues to be a vital tournament for cricket in St Kitts and Nevis, uniting players and fans in its potential to shape the future of the sport.

