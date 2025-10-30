Wanted man arrested in Mc Knight

Cavin ‘Big Cheese’ Grant is back in police custody.

On Sunday 26th October, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force issued a Wanted bulletin seeking the public’s assistance in locating Cavin ‘Big Cheese’ Grant of Fort Thomas Road, who escaped lawful custody while he was at the Magistrate’s Court in Basseterre.



Three data later he was caught. The police gave an update on October 29th, which stated that he was arrested in the Mc Knight area.

The realease stated,

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is pleased to inform you that Cavin ‘Big Cheese’ Grant is now in our custody. He was apprehended by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) in the McKnight area.



The police also expressed their gratitude to the general public for their cooperation and support.

The RSCNPF is most grateful to the public for their cooperation in this matter and their continued support in all things safety and security-related.