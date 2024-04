Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last evening (Apr. 15). Two victims were involved, Shaquille Chumney was fatally shot and Neal Nicholls sustained a leg injury.

The incident occurred at the Fisheries Complex in Newtown between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

The latest homicide took St Kitts and Nevis’ 2024 murder toll to 9.