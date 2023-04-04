Victims identified in fatal shooting and stabbing
28abf980 af0f 4b2b bad0 8bd807fca8e4
Local News

Victims identified in fatal shooting and stabbing

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The two youngsters who were killed in separate crimes on Tuesday have been identified.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

18-year-old Zion Huggins was shot around 9:55 am on April 4th. He was in his yard when he was approached by a group of men. Huggins attempted to run away but was shot in the process.

The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

In a separate incident, 30-year-old Shanquille Walters, Stapleton Village was stabbed sometime after 1:55 pm on April 4th.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The stabbing was as a result of an altercation between him and another individual.

Walters was transported to the JNF Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead. One suspect is in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

Persons with information about any of the incidents are asked to call the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468.

Share this Article
Previous Article dc90d308 5bb1 48b5 a66a 076f03191c2f POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy