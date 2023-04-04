Victims identified in fatal shooting and stabbing

The two youngsters who were killed in separate crimes on Tuesday have been identified.

18-year-old Zion Huggins was shot around 9:55 am on April 4th. He was in his yard when he was approached by a group of men. Huggins attempted to run away but was shot in the process.



The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead at the scene.

In a separate incident, 30-year-old Shanquille Walters, Stapleton Village was stabbed sometime after 1:55 pm on April 4th.

The stabbing was as a result of an altercation between him and another individual.

Walters was transported to the JNF Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead. One suspect is in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

Persons with information about any of the incidents are asked to call the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468.