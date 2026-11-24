Law enforcement officials have identified the individual who was fatally shot near a shop on the Island Main Road in St. Paul’s on November 23, 2026, between 11:30 PM and midnight.

According to a police press release, the deceased has been identified as Vincent Francis, a 31-year-old resident of Douglas Avenue in St. Paul’s, St. Kitts.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Francis was with other persons near a shop along the Island Main Road in St. Paul’s when a motor car approached from the direction of Dieppe Bay and stopped.

Two armed individuals exited the vehicle and opened fire. Francis sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The assailants then fled in the vehicle, heading toward Newton Ground.

A post-mortem examination will be performed to establish the official cause of death.

Investigators are asking who has any information that may assist the investigation, to come forward. Information can be provided at any police station, or through the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 707. All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

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