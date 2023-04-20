Venezuela’s School Ship Libertador Simon Bolivar (BE-11) to visit SKN

Press Release – The School Ship Libertador Simon Bolivar (BE-11) & The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela informs

All citizens and residents that the School Ship will be open for visits on the occasion of the official visit to Saint Christopher and Nevis, as part of the activities of the XXXIII Overseas Training Cruise “CARIBE 2023”

Have the opportunity to deep dive into the history of one of the barques built as a sail training vessel for the Venezuelan Navy.

DATES

Wednesday 26th April From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Thursday 27th April From 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Friday 28th April From 11:00 AM to 4:00PM

PLACE

The School Ship Libertador Simon Bolivar Port Zante, St Kitts Pier No. 2

– Visits are free and do not require tickets or reservations – All minors must be accompanied by an adult – A photo ID will be required to enter the vessel and port