US EMBASSY REPRESENTATIVES SHED LIGHT ON THE US STUDENT ATHLETE RECRUITMENT PROCESS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 19, 2024:​ Opportunities for academic advancement for the student athlete was at the discussional forefront on Monday November 18 at The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CUNA) Conference Center.

The two-day informative session hosted by representatives from the United States Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, in collaboration with the University of Indianapolis targeted the student athletes, their parents, coaches and counselors.

Public Diplomacy Officer within the US Embassy Ms. Tamara Shaya Hoffmann shared “We are so excited to be here in St. Kitts and Nevis to talk about how we can unlock opportunities for student athletes. This is part of a program, as part of International Education Week, is a partnership to foster cultural and educational opportunities between the United States and other cultures. We want more students form the Eastern Caribbean to come to the United States to learn more about their own leadership abilities and also learn how they can continue to grow as a person.”

Ms. Hoffmann expressed “In this morning’s session we are really targeting guidance counselors, coaches and other individuals who are going to help influence the lives of student athletes. We are doing that in particular because we want to help educate individuals on how to really navigate the admissions process, and how to navigate the process for getting student athletes to the United States. We wanted to focus on these individuals because they are the ones who are helping to raise the next generation of leaders.”

Associate Athletic Director for Academics, University of Indianapolis and focal speaker Ms. Andrea Walker conveyed, “I am excited to be here today to share information with the coaches, counselors, student athletes and their families about the dual admissions process into the United States; about how to become a student athlete and look for college scholarships. I will be also talking more about the different scholarship opportunities available to student athletes in the US. I’m here to really provide that insight and help you understand the resources that are available to make this opportunity come through.”

The team will visit the sister isle of Nevis on Tuesday November 19.