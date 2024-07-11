United States Provides $2 Million USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Aftermath of Hurricane Beryl

In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl on the Caribbean nations of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $2 million USD in immediate humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts in the two nations.

The U.S. government’s pledge of $1 million USD to Grenada and $1 million USD to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will provide critical assistance to those most affected by the disaster and will support emergency response efforts, including the provision of logistics, clean water, shelter, and cash support.

United States Ambassador Roger Nyhus underscored the United States’ unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with the people of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: “We stand strong with the governments and people of Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadinesduring this challenging time. While I have seen firsthand the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in several Eastern Caribbean nations, I have also seen the resilient and unbroken spirit of the people of this great region. Through this meaningful and timely aid, the United States is demonstratingour deep and steadfast commitment to our Caribbean friends, neighbors and partners through tangible financial support to advance their recovery efforts.”

The assistance reflects America’s enduring friendship with Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and our shared commitment to helping communities rebuild and recover in the wake of natural disasters.

END