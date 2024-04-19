United States and Regional Security System Host Cybersecurity Seminar for Caribbean Nations

The William J. Perry Center at the National Defense University in the United States, in collaboration with the Regional Security System (RSS) and the United States Department of Defense Southern Command, organized a three-day seminar focused on cybersecurity issues from April 9-11, 2024, at the RSS facility in Bridgetown, Barbados. Representatives from the Caribbean, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, participated in the seminar. The event aimed to enhance regional cooperation and build capacity in cybersecurity to safeguard critical infrastructure.

The seminar featured the participation of cybersecurity experts, including Chancellor of the College of Information and Cyberspace (CIC) and program manager of cybersecurity at the Perry Center Dr. Cassandra Lewis, alongside CIC faculty members, and subject matter experts from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the U.S. Department of Justice. Together, they shared invaluable insights and best practices to mitigate cybersecurity threats and strengthen resilience.

U.S. Embassy Senior Defense Official Commander Jamie Collins emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing cybersecurity challenges: “Last summer, the Government of Barbados and the Barbados Defence Force reached out to the United States to ask for help on all aspects of cybersecurity. The United States Southern Command has worked with Embassy Bridgetown’s fantastic team from U.S. government agencies to deliver a comprehensive assistance package to Barbados and the broader Caribbean region. This week’s seminar is just part of that ongoing engagement. Together, we are making the Caribbean safer and more secure as we work to counter shared threats and bolster our collective security.”

Information Systems Officer for the Regional Security SystemCaptain Barry Marshall hailed the seminar as a valuable opportunity for knowledge exchange and cooperation: “The seminar has proven to date to be a very informative event. Information shared has provide sources and methods that would facilitate major development for our individual organization and regional cooperation as well in the cybersecurity arena.”

Commander Roger Nurse of the Guyana delegation stated, “We are elated to have been part of this William J. Perry Center and Regional Security System sponsored seminar. The delegation was particularly impressed with the presentations on the frontier technologies shaping cyberspace and the advice, coaching, and guidance given to counter the threats on the horizon of our digital world. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate and look forward to continued collaboration with our United States and Caribbean counterparts.”

Alaysha Hasbun from the National Security Directorate of Belize remarked, “The Regional Security System Cybersecurity Seminar in Barbados provided a forum for collaborative and interactive discussions among Caribbean countries and the United States of America. By bringing together regional leaders within the cyber domain, this event promises benefits not just for participating countries but also for advancing regional progress and prosperity.”

