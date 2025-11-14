UAN Welcomes His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Ambassador of St. Kitts & Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS — On an auspicious day for national collaboration, the United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN welcomed His Excellency Kenneth David Douglas, Ambassador of Sports and Advisor to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, as a distinguished guest. A renowned educator, coach, and statesman, His Excellency has dedicated over three decades to advancing the Nation’s youth through education leadership, and community engagement.

During his visit, His Excellency shared a powerful perspective stating, “This summit represents a unique opportunity to bridge the wisdom of the past with the framework of the present by honoring acestral knowledge, while embracing modern innovation. In governance, in education, in technology, or in sports, we can collectively shape a sustainable and equitable future together.”

He added, “Together, let us forge a path that respects the voices of those who came before us and empowers generations yet to come.” These words reflect a shared belief in inclusive, forward- looking leadership that honors heritage while pursuing progress.

The presence of His Excellency underscored a common commitment: to empower youth and communities through education, sport, and principlec leadership. Through its collaborations with global partners, organizations and Nations, the UAN continues to pursue opportunities that foster opportunity, integrity, and progress for all.