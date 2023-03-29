U18 Champion and Victrix Ludorum Jahzara Claxton
img 4373
Sports

U18 Champion and Victrix Ludorum Jahzara Claxton

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Featured Image Credit: SKN Athletics

Back To Back Victrix: Jahzara Claxton copped the Victrix Ludorum award at the recently concluded TDC Interschool Championship. A student of the Champion School, the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Claxton won all the events she competed in.

Jahzara, a multitalented athlete, won the 400m hurdles, the 100m hurdles, Javelin throw and long jump.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Claxton, the U18 Champion, also set a new record in Javelin throw.

Jahzara is one of 20 SKN athletes that will be competing in this year’s CARIFTA Games.

She will be competing in the U20 javelin throw and the open heptathlon which comprises of 7 events. These include, the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin throw and the 800m.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 4378 PM’s Next Press Conference Is Slated For Thursday, March 30, At 10:00 Am.
Next Article img 4397 U18 Champion and Victor Ludorum Jermahd Huggins

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy