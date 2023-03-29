U18 Champion and Victor Ludorum Jermahd Huggins
Sports

U18 Champion and Victor Ludorum Jermahd Huggins

CEMSS champion athlete, 16 year old Jermahd Huggins etched his name in the InterSchool Championship history books as the U18 Champion and Victor Ludorum for the 2023 meet.

Huggins won gold in High Jump, Long Jump, 800m, 110m Hurdles and the 400m Hurdles.

In long jump, he recorded a personal best of 6.61m.

Huggins was the lone CARIFTA medalist for St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2022 CARIFTA Games. He won medals in the U17 400 and 100 metres hurdles.

This year, he will be looking to better his performances.

At CARIFTA 50, he will be competing in Multiple events.

