U.S. Travel Visa Fees to Increase by 15%
img 4407
International Happenings

U.S. Travel Visa Fees to Increase by 15%

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
USA visa in a passport - travel background

The U.S. Department of State announced Tuesday it would increase fees for certain nonimmigrant visa applications, including travel visas.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The fee for B-1/B-2 visitor visas, Border Crossing Cards (BCC) for Mexican citizens aged 15 and above, and student and exchange visitor visas will increase by 15%, from $160 to $185.

While The fees for certain nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. Additionally, the fee for treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will also increase from $205 to $315.

The fee changes will take effect on May 30, 2023.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The last time fees increased for nonimmigrant visas was in 2014, the State Department said in a press release.

This announcement comes after the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would significantly increase fees for most immigrant visa applications.

Share this Article
Previous Article 79574eb9 34c5 4809 b474 7f7ce8d8c322 Tropical Shipping Stalwart, Frank Schwartz, Retires After 40 Years
Next Article img 4412 CHARLES JUMPS A WHOPPING 92 PLACES, JOSEPH 18 PLACES IN T20I RANKINGS

Advertise

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy