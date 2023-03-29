U.S. Travel Visa Fees to Increase by 15%

The U.S. Department of State announced Tuesday it would increase fees for certain nonimmigrant visa applications, including travel visas.

The fee for B-1/B-2 visitor visas, Border Crossing Cards (BCC) for Mexican citizens aged 15 and above, and student and exchange visitor visas will increase by 15%, from $160 to $185.

While The fees for certain nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. Additionally, the fee for treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will also increase from $205 to $315.

The fee changes will take effect on May 30, 2023.

The last time fees increased for nonimmigrant visas was in 2014, the State Department said in a press release.

This announcement comes after the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would significantly increase fees for most immigrant visa applications.