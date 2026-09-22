U.S. Supports Preservation of Alexander Hamilton House in Nevis 

The United States, through the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), is providing US$245,000 to support the renovation of the historic Alexander Hamilton House in Nevis. The grant agreement was signed today by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan and Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) Executive Director Terysia Herbert.

Born in Nevis, Alexander Hamilton became one of the United States’ Founding Fathers and played a major role in shaping the country’s financial and political institutions. Hamilton House represents a unique connection between Nevis and the United States and an opportunity to preserve that shared history for future generations. Chargé Sullivan emphasized that the project is about more than preserving a historic structure. “Today is about more than a building. It is about people, the people who have cared for this place, recognized the importance of its story, and worked together to make sure that story continues to be told,” she said. The ceremony was attended by Premier of Nevis the Honorable Mark Brantley, who delivered remarks highlighting the importance of preserving Nevis’ rich cultural heritage and the historical connections between Nevis and the United States.

As part of the United States’ Freedom 250 commemoration, AFCP is highlighting projects that recognize enduring historical and cultural connections between the United States and communities around the world. The project builds on US$400,000 in U.S. support for two phases of work at the historic Bath Hotel. Together, these efforts reflect the United States’ and NHCS’s shared commitment to preserving Nevis’ cultural heritage and making its stories accessible to future generations.

The United States looks forward to continuing this partnership and supporting the restoration of the Hamilton House as a place where residents and visitors can learn about Alexander Hamilton’s Nevisian beginnings and the enduring connections between Nevis and the United States.

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