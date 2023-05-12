U.S. Government Expanding Access to Lawful Pathways to Migration

On Thursday, April 27, the United States Government announced sweeping new measures to further reduce unlawful migration across the Western Hemisphere and significantly expand lawful pathways to facilitate the safe, orderly, and humane processing of migrants.

The CDC’s temporary Title 42 public health order will end at11:59 PM on May 11. Lifting the title 42 order does not mean the border is open. On May 12 the United States will return to using Title 8 immigration authorities to expeditiously process and remove individuals who arrive at the U.S. border unlawfully. These decades-old authorities carry steep consequences for unlawful entry, including at least a five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution for repeated attempts to enter unlawfully. To avoid these consequences, individuals are encouraged to use the many lawful pathways the United States has expanded over the past two years. The Biden-Harris Administration has announced further lawful pathways including new family reunification parole processes, a doubling of the number of refugees accepted by the United States from the Western Hemisphere, and expanded access to the CBPOne mobile application to schedule an appointment at a port of entry

These new measures will be implemented in close coordination with regional partners, including the governments of Mexico, Canada, Spain, Colombia, and Guatemala. The United States isthankful to have partners in this region and beyond who also seek to support migrants and refugees and who share our determination to provide protection and alternatives through lawful pathways to vulnerable populations.

For more information, please visit https://www.dhs.gov/news/2023/04/27/fact-sheet-us-government-announces-sweeping-new-actions-manage-regional-migration

