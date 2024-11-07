U.S. Embassy Bridgetown Launches Program to Allow Eligible Visa Applicants to Reschedule to an Earlier Date

U.S. Embassy Bridgetown launched a program to offer visitor visa (B1/B2) applicants the opportunity to move their appointments to an earlier date for no additional fee. Applicants who are eligible and selected will receive an email notification with instructions on how to reschedule to an earlier appointment date. Legitimate offers to reschedule to an earlier appointment will come directly from the online appointment website via [email protected].

If offered the opportunity to reschedule to an earlier appointment date and the appointment system does not show availability, we encourage applicants to periodically check back as appointments specifically for those selected will be continuously added throughout the year. This service covers citizens of Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Martinique, Monserrate, St. Barthelemy, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, French St. Martin, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This program, and the efforts of the consular section in Barbados, who have been adjudicating visas in record numbers, will assist more citizens of our consular district to travel to the United States in the coming months.

In fiscal year 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown adjudicated over 57,000 visas, the highest number ever. That represents a 40% increase over our 10-year average and an increase of 60% over 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did you receive a notification to reschedule your appointment?

Please log in to the appointment scheduling system and select any earlier available date. If no dates are available, please check back periodically as we will continue to add new appointments. Only applicants with fees paid within the last year are eligible for the program. There is no cost to participate in this program.

How do I know if this offer is legitimate?

Legitimate offers to reschedule to an earlier appointment will come directly from the online appointment website via [email protected].

Do I need to pay again?

If you have paid your fee within the last year, you do not need to pay again.

How do I reschedule?

Please log in to the online appointment system and choose from any earlier available date. If no dates are available, please check back periodically as we will continue to add new appointments. Only applicants with fees paid within the last year are eligible for the program.

What if no dates are available?

Please continue checking the online appointment system, as we will periodically make new appointments available. As a reminder, only applicants with fees paid within the last year are eligible for the program.

What if you have not received a notification to reschedule your appointment?

This offer is only for eligible first-time visitor visa (B1/B2) applicants. Please ensure you check the email address associated with your account. If you used a third-party facilitator to schedule your appointment, please reach out to them as they may have received the notification. Only applicants with fees paid within the last year are eligible for the program. Applicants will be continuously added to the program, and you may receive a notification in the future. There is no cost to participate in this program.

How much does it cost to reschedule my appointment?

Nothing. The Mission Barbados Consular Team has developed this program to enable you to reschedule to an earlier appointment date without having to pay any additional fee.

Do I have to come to Barbados for the appointment?

If you completed the application and the online system has informed you that you need to be seen in person, you will need to attend an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados. Applicants can review Interview Waiver qualifications on our website: Visas – U.S. Embassy to Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Use our new U.S. Visa Wizard!

