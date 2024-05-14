U.S. Embassy Barbados Welcomes Karin B. Sullivan as Deputy Chief of Mission

The United States Embassy in Barbados today announced the arrival of Karin B. Sullivan as the new Deputy Chief of Mission, joining Ambassador Roger F. Nyhus. Together, they will lead advancing U.S. priorities in Barbados and six other independent countries of the Eastern Caribbean. Sullivan returns to the Caribbean, having served in Barbados earlier in her career. With an impressive career spanning over two decades in the United States Foreign Service, Sullivan brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her role in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. Prior to her assignment in Barbados, Sullivan served as the Executive Director in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, a top leadership role, where she oversaw the operations of 34 U.S. diplomatic missions from Canada to Argentina, as well as domestic operations. In this role, she was an expert strategist and problem-solver, working on such important issues as Haiti and embassy expansion in the Eastern Caribbean.

Karin B. Sullivan (left) poses with U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown

Sullivan previously served as Director of the Office of Overseas Employment and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Global Talent Management. She has served in dynamic environments, including as Deputy Management Counselor for the U.S. Mission in Iraq, demonstrating her dedication to promoting American interests and values abroad. Her extensive experience encompasses executive leadership, management, economic policy, trade, and border affairs, reflecting her versatility and expertise in diverse areas of diplomacy. “Karin Sullivan will not only be an indispensable business partner for me, but she will be an incredible advocate for the United States, our embassy community and our partner nations,” said U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus. “Karin’s extensive, varied and proven leadership will supercharge our work in the region tostrengthen the partnership between the United States and the Eastern Caribbean.”

As Deputy Chief of Mission, Sullivan will work closely with Ambassador Nyhus to advance U.S. interests, promoteregional stability, and enhance cooperation on key issues such as security, economic development, and democracy. The embassy’s top three priorities are addressing climate change, enhancing regional security and promoting economic prosperity for all. Speaking at a brief welcome ceremony held at the Embassy, Deputy Chief of Mission Sullivan said she is incredibly excited to return to the Eastern Caribbean, and to partner with Ambassador Nyhus to advance the many areas of our mutual interests.

Sullivan will mainly lead the internal operations of the embassy, while Ambassador Nyhus will largely focus on engaging governments and external stakeholders.

