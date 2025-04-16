Sports

Tyhra Charles Named CUSA Women's Freshman of the Week

By: T. Chapman

Louisiana Tech’s Tyhra Charles of St Vincent was named Conference USA Women’s Freshman of the Week

The announcement was made Tuesday by the league.

Charles set PRs in the 100m and 200m at the Arkansas Spring Invitational on Saturday.

The St. Vincent native clocked 11.82s  in the 100m. She also set a PR in the 200m.

Running in the second heat, Charles came from behind to take the heat with a time of 23.72. The time placed her lead at the moment before falling to sixth with just a half-second difference between Charles and first place.

Her time ranks 6th from a field of 37 athletes. Her time also ranks 75th in the NCAA East Region and is just outside the top 10 on the LA Tech all-time performance list. Charles ranks sixth in CUSA and is the top freshman for the 200m.

