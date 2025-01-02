Two SKN Female Cricketers Off To Malaysia for T-20 World Cup

By: T. Chapman

Two Kittitian players selected for West Indies U19 Women’s team, Departs Federation for Malaysia

Rising Stars Jahzara Claxton of Sandy Point and Aaliyah Weekes of St. Paul’s departed the Federation yesterday (Monday 1st January) for Malaysia.

Both players were named in the West Indies U19 Team for the ICC Women’s U19 T-20 World Cup.

West Indies have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Sri Lanka and the hosts, Malaysia.

West Indies flew to Malaysia early to participate in a pre-tournament camp from 5 to 10 January. Their tournament preparation continues with two warm-up games – on 13 January against Nepal and 15 January against New Zealand, before their opening group stage game on 19 January.

L-R: Hon. Dr Denzil Douglas, Jahzara Claxton, James Warde, Aaliyah Weekes, Dennis Phillip, Percy Daniel.

