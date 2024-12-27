Two Kittitians Named In West Indies U19 Squad for ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

By: T. Chapman

Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes named in West Indies Women’s U19 team.

Kittitians Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes have been selected to the West Indies Women’s U19 team that will participate in the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Malaysia from 18 January to 2 February, 2025.

Both Claxton and Weekes represented the Leeward Islands U19 team that placed second in the West Indies U19 T20 tournament just this year with Claxton copping MVP honours.

In August, Weekes toured the UK with the West Indies U19 team. The tour was an essential part of the team’s preparation for the ICC Women’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The team departs for Malaysia on 1 January for a pre-tournament camp from 5 to 10 January. Their tournament preparation continues with two warm up games – on 13 January against Nepal and 15 January against New Zealand, before their opening group stage game on 19 January.

West Indies Under 19 Women’s Squad:

Samara Ramnath (captain) Asabi Callender (vice captain) Abigail Bryce Kenika Cassar Jahzara Claxton Denella Creese NaiJanni Cumberbatch Erin Deane Amiah Gilbert Trisha Hardat Brianna Harricharan Amrita Ramtahal Selena Ross Kristen Sutherland Aaliyah Weekes

Reserves:

Dicoreya Collymore Krisanne Howell Aneisha Miller Danellie Manns Laurene Williams

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Robert Samuels

Assistant Coach: Shane Brooks

Assistant Coach: Tremayne Smart

Physiotherapist: Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Yvonne Arthur

Team Manager: Merissa Aguillera

Team Doctor: Dr Joanne Ragoonanan

Group Stage Match Schedule:

19 January: West Indies vs India

20 January: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

25 January: West Indies vs Malaysia

