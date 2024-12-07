Two die in Fatal Car Crash on FT Williams Highway

By: T. Chapman

Two persons died in a car accident on the FT Williams Highway, St Kitts, on Friday according to the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The accident occurred between 11:30PM and 12AM last evening and resulted in the deaths of Shida Jarvis and Malik Williams; both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, four (4) other persons sustained serious injuries and are currently warded at the JNF Hospital after having received medical care.

More details to follow as information becomes available.

