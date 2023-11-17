TWO CHARGED IN FORT TYSON RISE ROBBERY

The Police have charged two males in connection with a robbery that was committed at Fort Tyson Rise, Frigate Bay, St. Kitts, on November 11th, 2023.

Joselo Nunez Pie of Infirmary Road, St. Johnston’s Village, St. Kitts, was charged for the offence of Aggravated Robbery. Mr. Pie was issued two copies of his charge; one in his native language of Spanish, and the other in English. Jonathan Rawlins of Herbert Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, was also charged for the offence of Aggravated Robbery and issued a copy of his charge. Both males were charged at the Basseterre Police Station on November 15th, 2023.