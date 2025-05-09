Breaking News

Two buses Collide leaving 4 injured





By: T. Chapman

The authorities on St Kitts have launched an investigation into a traffic accident that occurred along the island main road in St. Peters, near the roundabout on May 8th, 2025, between 12PM and 12:30PM. The accident involved two motor omni buses, both were travelling from Monkey Hill to Basseterre when they collided.

According to the police, the accident reportedly occurred when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake the other, resulting in a side impact that caused one bus to swerve, flip, and overturn.

screenshot 20250509 084259 gallery5391055662865764181

Passengers from both buses sustained minor injuries. In total, four persons were injured:
• Two passengers from the overturned bus
• The driver of the second bus (injuries unknown)
• One passenger from the second bus

The injured persons were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

