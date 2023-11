The Police have arrested and charged twenty-six (26) year-old Zhane Warner of Downing Street, Sandy Point, St. Kitts; and twenty-four (24) year-old Sadonis Jarvis of Crab Hill, Sandy Point, for Robbery.

The offence was committed on November 3rd, 2023, in Bellevue, St. Kitts.



Both Ms. Warner and Mr. Jarvis were arrested on November 11th, 2023. They were charged at the Sandy Point Police Station on November 12th, 2023.



