Two Armed Assailants Rob Popular Pizza Spot

Police in Nevis are investigating an armed robbery which occurred around 11PM on May 13th, 2023.

According to Police, the robbery happened at Mems Pizzaria, located at Prospect Gardens.

Reports indicate that one of the proprietors, Jamilla Wallace of Cherry Garden, was approached by two armed assailants while she was parked in the business’ yard. The robbers demanded money and proceeded to steal her bag and phone. Upon realising there was a robbery in progress, the staff closed the business’ entrance door. The robbers then fired several shots at the building, wounding staff member Maria Merchant of Stoney Grove. She is currently warded at the Alexandra Hospital and is in stable condition.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected all items of evidential value.

Investigations are ongoing.