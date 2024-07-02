Twenty-six young persons complete the Nevis Department of Education’s 2024 Prospective Teachers Course

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 01, 2024)- Twenty-six participants received certificates of completion for the Nevis Department of Education’s 2024 Prospective Teachers Course with a view to becoming the next generation of educators on the island.

During the course closing ceremony on June 28, Principal Education Officer (PEO) Ms. Londa Brown encouraged the young persons to give the best version of themselves as they stand ready to potentially embark on this new career.

“I want to thank you for your interest in teaching, because as noble as we say the profession is, it is nothing if we don’t have you, people who are willing and able to give it a try, and not just a try, but a good try.

Principal Education Officer Ms. Londa Brown (l) presents certificate of completion to a prospective teacher

“We want the best version of you. So I hope that you would have gathered enough in the course to, if you are hired in September, bring your best self as we help you to continue mastering the balancing act that is the 21st century teacher,” she said.

The group was instructed on topics that would equip them for the role of teaching including the teacher as an individual, the teacher as an investigator, the teacher as an instructor, and the teacher as a civil servant. The participants were also trained to use the online applications the Department utilizes for remote learning.

Ms. Mikeala Maynard and Ms. Sherriline Williams shared the course reflection, describing the two-week training as informative, interactive and thorough.

Ms. Kimalija Dore and Ms J’mya Gerald rendered the invocation and scripture reading, Mr. Randolph Seegolam chaired the ceremony, and Mrs. Janella Paul-Henderson gave the vote of thanks.

Course coordinators and other Education officials including Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, and Education Officer Mr. Juan Williams were also on hand at the ceremony.

