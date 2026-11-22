Basseterre, Saint Kitts, November 19, 2026 (SKNIS): Twenty-five (25) exceptional young people from across Saint Kitts and Nevis were recognised for their personal accomplishments, entrepreneurial spirit, courage to overcome difficult circumstances, and commitment to serving others during a special sitting of the Federal Parliament on Wednesday, (November 18, 2026), to honour the 25 Most Remarkable Teens.



The recognition programme, now in its 15th year, is the most prestigious of its kind as it features Members of Parliament presenting awards to 25 deserving teens who excel in traditional and non-traditional fields, while making positive contributions to their respective communities.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Dr Geoffrey Hanley, who served as Director of Youth when the programme launched in 2011, said he was proud of its legacy.



“When I look at some of the faces, Madam Speaker, millions of dollars are there, not only in their attire, but of course, the wealth of knowledge that these young persons are carrying,” he stated. “It warmed my heart when I looked, and I saw some of the generations of young people who are getting recognition this evening. And their parents would have come through the youth movement or through my hands. And I think I hold the record of having the most products when it comes to these. So I am happy. And this, Madam Speaker, was aimed to show appreciation to our young people in areas that we were not paying attention to. ”Dr. Hanley, thanked Connie Howard, who served as a United States Peace Corps representative at the time, for proposing the creation of the award ceremony.



“And it is history every year when all of these young persons, their areas of recognition, are documented in Parliament and will remain in Parliament for eternity,” the deputy prime minister expressed. “I’m seeing my students, I’m seeing my scouts, I’m seeing my dearest helpers. So it is a good evening, Madam Speaker.” Three young people, Tazia Williams, Khari Gonzalves and Soriah Williams Powell were awarded in the category of Academics and Leadership. Taeja Tate was recognised for Academics and Most Promising; Jah-Neah Walters for Academics and Volunteerism; and Arun Persaud for Academics and Arts. Tyler Maynard was awarded for Leadership and Music; Rudellys Shalon Foe for Leadership and Volunteerism; and Shevonne Daniel for Leadership and Youth Activism. Jonathon Bradshaw was recognised for Most Promising and Leadership; K’Sean Browne for Most Promising and School Pride; and Celina Alwana for Most Promising and Sports.



Awards in the category of Spiritual Commitment and STEAM were presented to Zenique Williams, La-Tavia Powell, and Ewin Telemaque. The Scholar Athlete Award went to Mia Isaac, All-Around Excellence to Sahkielee Buchanan, and Sports to Daivique Osbourne. Three persons were also awarded for their business acumen at a young age. Azaan Harley for Entrepreneurship and Photography, Louis Muñoz for Entrepreneurship and Fashion and Seia Mason for Entrepreneurship and Leadership. Other awardees were Khalia Powell for Heart of Service and Performing Arts; Mikayla Peets for Courage to Overcome and Youth Activism; Malachi Williams for Sports and Technology; and Shaville Hodge for Courage to Overcome and Sports.

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