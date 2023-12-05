Twelve honoured at Dr Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala and Star Awards ceremony

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 4, 2023 (MMS-SKN) — Twelve individual nation-builders in the various spheres of national development, were recognised and awarded at the 4th Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala and Community Star Awards ceremony held on Sunday December 3.

Picture left Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the St Kitts Nevis Labour Party and Area Parliamentary Representative East Basseterre the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley addresses the Gala Pictures right top and bottom Scenes at the Classic Red Gala

Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher One (East Basseterre), the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, was on hand to welcome guests from all walks of life including members of the diplomatic corps, to the much anticipated event that saw all the tables sold out and held in a warm and welcoming ambience.

“I am extremely honoured to be here, welcoming you to my fourth Classic Red Gala and Star Awards ceremony,” said Dr Hanley. “This is one way of me and the constituency showing our appreciation to the hard work and the contribution of so many. Of course I am indeed happy that the recipients would have accepted, and they are here to receive their awards.”

Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley 3<sup>rd<sup> right with from left Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP Mrs Adaeze Hanley Ambassador His Excellency Kenny Douglas and Ambassador His Excellency Leon Natta

The ceremony was held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s auditorium, and was graced by the presence of the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP; Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus Natta; and Ambassadors, His Excellency Kenny Douglas, and His Excellency Leon Natta.

Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley right with his family l r Ms Geetanjali Hanley Mrs Adaeze Hanley Ms Naphtalya Hanley and Mr Addea Brunder

“We are going to be giving out some awards very shortly in various areas,” announced Dr Hanley, after he would have thanked his team for executing such a heart-warming event. “I want to thank all of the awardees for your dedicated service that you have been giving to the East Basseterre Constituency and the Federation by extension. We cannot pay you for what you have done and what you continue to do.”

Awardees clockwise from top Mrs Gwendlyn Natta Mr Craig Tuckett collecting on behalf of his mother Dr Sharon Esdaile Dr Sophia Lawrence Mr Vere Galloway and Mr Keith Lake

The first two Community Star Awards were given in the area of Education. Receiving the first one was Mrs Gwendlyn Natta, who was present, and what was described as a ‘surprise’ Community Star Award was given to Dr Sharon Esdaile, who was overseas, and the award was collected by her son, Mr Craig Tuckett.

In the area of broadcasting, members in the audience showed admiration to two faces that had graced their television sets and voices both on television and their radios over the years. These were Mr Vere Galloway, and Mr Keith Lake.

In volunteerism, the awards went to Mr Samuel Tucket, while Ms Cristina Altagracia Jimenes was awarded for volunteerism among the Spanish community. Ms Vanessa Isles was awarded for Sports, netball in particular, while Dr Sophia Lawrence was awarded for Music.

In the area of Fishing, the award was given to Master Fisherman, Mr Dennis Flemming, who was unfortunately not present as he was not feeling well. A speedy recovery was wished to him.

Taking the award in the area of Entrepreneurship, Youth in Business Professional Car Services, was Mr Sausp Richards. The last two awards in the area of Care went to Ms Tisharie Fyfield for Homecare, and Ms Iotha Benjamin for Elderly Care.

Awardees clockwise from top Mr Samuel Tucket Ms Cristina Altagracia Jimenes Ms Vanessa Isles Mr Sausp Richards Ms Iotha Benjamin and Ms Tisharie Fyfield

Supporting Dr Hanley were members of his family, wife, Mrs Adaeze Hanley; and children Ms Geetanjali Hanley, Ms Naphtalya Hanley, and Mr Adde’a Brunder.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Education; Youth Empowerment; Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities; Ecclesiastical & Faith-based Affairs; Housing & Human Settlement, thanked all those who made it the success it was, singling out his secretary; and Ms Chelesa Rawalins, Ms Myra Jeffers, Ms Jennifer Evelyn, and Ms Tanessa Charles.

Master and Mistress of Ceremonies of the colourful event were Mr Aquanje Robinson, and Ms Zarina Roberts. Music was provided by J’nysis Band, while soloist Mrs Majester Seales rendered the Lord’s Prayer in song. After the guests partook of their dinner, there were attractive lucky-dip give-a-ways.

“It is a special thing for me to have the Governor General at my gala,” observed the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister. “This is the first one and I am happy that the Governor General is here. I see you next year, the first Sunday in December, and please take note that the glasses in front of you are your souvenir glasses, please do well to take them with you.”

