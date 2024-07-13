Troy Nisbett, 15, set to become youngest ever SKN Olympian

By: Tito Chapman (Content Creator)

15-year-old swimmer, Troy Nisbett, is set to become the first athlete to represent St Kitts and Nevis in the sport at this year’s Olympics to be staged in Paris.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ youngest Athlete to be selected to an Olympic Team, Troy Nisbett

Nisbett, the youngest SKN athlete ever to be named to a St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Team, will compete in the Men’s 50-meter freestyle.

He has been training and competing over the last two years at various events across the Caribbean. In February, Nisbett competed in the 2024 World Aquatics Championship (WAC) which was held in Doha, Qatar.

In Heat 3 of the 100-meter Freestyle event, Nisbett clocked a time of 1:05.84 seconds. He also participated in Heat 3 of the 50-meter Freestyle event and secured 8th spot with a time of 29.23 seconds.

Troy Nisbett at the age of six, alongside his Coach James Weekes at Oualie Beach.

In March, Troy Nisbett was one of two athletes representing St Kitts and Nevis as the first ever swim team at the Carifta Aquatics Championships in the Bahamas, (Skyla Connor was the other athlete). At this meet, Troy recorded a new personal best by shaving 2.18 seconds off of his previous 50M backstroke best.

Troy alongside his coach James Weekes

Despite Nevis not having a swimming program, a warm-up pool or competition pool, Troy is still making a name for himself with the help of his coach, James Weekes. Weekes has been adamant that Nevis needs an Olympic sized pool and a proper program to boost the sport.

According to the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, Nisbett’s journey is a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. His consistent improvement, marked by new Personal Bests almost every time he competes, is a source of inspiration.

Troy Nisbett with me his mother, Toni Nisbett

“Despite not meeting the qualifying standard for the games, Nisbett’s potential was recognized with a universality spot, allowing him to showcase his talent at the highest level of competition in Paris.”

When Nisbett competes, he will be etching his name in the history books as the, youngest Olympian ever to represent St. Kitts and Nevis, the first swimmer to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the Olympics and Nevis’ third Olympian.

Who are the youngest Olympians that will be competing in Paris?

Along with Nisbett, here’s a list of young athletes who will be competing in Paris along with the event they’ll be competing in:

Zheng Haohao, China skateboarding: 11 years old

Sky Brown, Great Britain skateboarding: 15 years old

Troy Nisbett, St Kitts and Nevis swimming: 15 years old

Hezly Rivera, Team USA gymnastics: 16 years old

Quincy Wilson, Team USA track and field: 16 years old

Lola Tambling, Great Britain skateboarding: 16 years old

Dominika Banevič (B-Girl Nicka), Lithuania breaking: 17 years old

Aubrey Kim, Team USA Paralympics swimming athlete alternate: 17 years old

Minna Stess, Team USA skateboarding: 17 years old

Alex Shackell, Team USA swimming: 17 years old

Phoebe Gill, Great Britain track and field: 17 years old

Summer McIntosh, Canada swimming: 17 years old

Thomas Heilman, Team USA swimming: 17 years old

Eva Okaro, Great Britain swimming: 17 years old

Baptiste Addis, French recurve archery: 17 years old

When is the Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug, 11.