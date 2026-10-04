TROPICAL SHIPPING (ST. KITTS) SUPPORTS STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT WITH SCHOLARSHIPS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, October 02, 2026: Ten (10) students in St. Kitts were recognized as recipients of the annual Tropical Shipping 2026 Monetary Scholarship during a ceremony held on Friday, October 02.

The annual initiative reflects Tropical Shipping’s continued involvement in supporting young people and creating opportunities for students to pursue their educational aspirations.

Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer, urged scholarship recipients to take personal responsibility for shaping their academic and future career paths.

“To our incredible students: while teachers, parents, sponsors, and community leaders provide the wind beneath your wings, you are ultimately responsible for your own destination. Remember these three words: Focus, Discipline, and Perseverance. No matter what resources or opportunities are provided to you, your dedication, hard work, and refusal to give up will be the true keys to your success.”

Akeitha Buchanan, representative, Tropical Shipping, St. Kitts, commended the students for reaching an important milestone at the conclusion of their primary school education.

“To these remarkable students being recognized today by Tropical Shipping, congratulations. Today we celebrate your hard work, dedication, commitment, and perseverance throughout your primary school years. Your achievements have earned you this recognition, and you should be incredibly proud of yourself.”

Tropical Shipping has collaborated with the Ministry of Education for the past nine years through the scholarship programme, providing financial assistance to students as they advance to the secondary level.

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