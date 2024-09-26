TROPICAL SHIPPING (ST. KITTS) AWARDS COMMITTED STUDENTS WITH SCHOLARSHIPS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, September 26, 2024: Ten (10) students in St. Kitts were awarded the Tropical Shipping 2024 Monetary Scholarship during a ceremony held on Wednesday, September 25.

Ms. Cornella Daniel, Sales Representative, Tropical Shipping, St. Kitts, expressed words of encouragement to the scholarship recipients.

“This moment is testament to hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout your primary school years. As you transition to secondary school, you will undoubtedly face challenges that far surpass those you’ve previously encountered. However, if you stay committed, remain dedicated, and approach each day with the same drive and determination, those challenges will become milestones in your success stories.”

Ms. Carol Boddie, Education Officer, shared brief remarks on behalf of the Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris.

“It is my great honour to celebrate the tremendous achievements of our students and acknowledge the support that will help propel them toward a bright and promising future. Today’s scholarship awards are more than just financial assistance; they are a powerful investment in the lives of these young people, giving them the opportunity to realize their academic goals and, ultimately, contribute to the development of our nation.”

Gratitude was expressed to Tropical Shipping for its continued contribution.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Tropical Shipping for your generous and meaningful contribution. By providing these scholarships, you are not only investing in the future of our students but also in the future of our local community. Your commitment to education serves as a powerful example of how partnerships between the corporate sector and the education system can bring about real change. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, we are truly grateful for your continued support.”

For the past seven (7) years, Tropical Shipping (St. Kitts) has partnered with the Ministry of Education to ensure the scholarship’s success.