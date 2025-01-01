Breaking News

Trinidad records first homicide for 2025

The first murder of 2025 is said to involve a 39-year-old man from San Juan.

Police have identified the victim as Keegan Barbour.

Barbour tried to escape by running out of the house, but he was chased and killed.

Investigations are ongoing.

In 2024,  Trinidad and Tobago recorded 625 murders, with the last murder victim of the year being attorney Randall Hector, who was killed in a drive-by ambush after leaving church on Stanmore Avenue, Port of Spain.

A statement of emergency was declared by President Christine Kangaloo on December 30, 2024,  which gave police and supporting officers additional powers to fight crime.

