TRAGIC INCIDENT AT QUALIE BEACH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF RETURNING NATIONAL

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis, July 26, 2024 – Lanvy Clarke, a 66-year-old returning national originally from Cades Bay, Nevis, who had been residing in the United Kingdom, tragically lost his life in a swimming incident at Qualie Beach.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2024, at approximately 1:00 pm. Mr. Clarke, who was enjoying a swim, encountered difficulties in the water. Despite the efforts of other swimmers who assisted him out of the water, they were unfortunately unable to save his life.
Emergency services were alerted and responded to the scene. The District Medical Officer, Dr. Tivonne Browne, pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge all beachgoers to exercise caution while swimming and to remain vigilant to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Clarke’s family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this period of profound grief.

