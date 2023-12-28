General Information

Tragic Incident at Panorama Competition

A member of the Nevis Community Development Orchestra, Dale ‘Bargo’ Parry experienced a medical Emergency while performing at the Panorama Competition last night, (Wednesday 27th December, 2023).

Dale Bargo Parry

Even though he received medical attention and was rushed to the hospital, he didn’t survive.

SKN PULSE wishes to extend sincere condolences to his family, friends, the community of Bath Village and the Nevis Community Development Steel Orchestra members.🕊️🥁🎶

Below is a copy of a statement issued by the Carnival Committee.

Statement by SKNNCC

Nevis Community Development Orchestra copped the second runner up position.

