Tragic Discovery as Constantine “Conse” Edwards’ body found in Saddlers Mountain

Former Calypsonian and Radio Personality found dead.

Police confirmed that the body of Constantine “Conse” Edwards, a former calypsonian known as “Lord Black”, was found in a ghaut in the Saddlers mountain.

Edwards was reported missing from a seniors’ home in Saddlers, last seen on August 01, 2024, around 6 p.m. Since then, people have been trying to locate the 76-year-old.

Early in the morning of Friday 9th August, 2024, the Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force, in collaboration with teams of civilian volunteers, Fire and Rescue Officers, NEMA, the Ross University K-9 Unit, and soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (KDF), conducted an extensive search operation in Saddlers Mountain for Edwards.

Mr. Edwards’ body was found in a ghaut in Saddlers Mountain. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Besides being a calypsonian, Edwards was a radio personality who hosted the ZIZ “National Showcase” program, which promoted talent, local culture and heritage. He also hosted a program on WINN FM which focused on vintage calypso from around the region.

The Police thanked DJ Morrishaw and all the other volunteers for their valuable assistance.