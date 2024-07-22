Traffic Accident on Island Main Road Results in Fatality

BASSETERRE, ST. Kitts, July 20, 2024– The Traffic Department is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a motor scooter and a parked vehicle used by the Police Department, that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 13, 2024.

At approximately 12:15 am, motor scooter PA 1982, driven by Mr. Zishawn Farrell of Fig Tree, Sandy Point, was traveling from Sandy Point to Half Way Tree direction, when he collided with the parked police vehicle, motor pick-up R 64, along the Island Main Road in Half Way Tree.

The police vehicle was parked as officers conducted investigations in the vicinity when Mr. Farrell attempted to overtake the parked vehicle and encountered oncoming traffic. In his effort to return to his lane, Mr. Farrell lost control of the scooter, resulting in a collision with the rear of the police vehicle.

The impact caused Mr. Farrell to be thrown over the pick-up, sustaining severe injuries to his feet, hands, and head. He was transported to the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition.

Despite medical care, Mr. Farrell remained unresponsive and passed away at approximately 4:00 pm on July 20. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death as the investigation continues.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Zishawn Farrell during this difficult time.

