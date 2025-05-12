Top Interprimary Athletes Receive Awards

By: T. Chapman
The top interprimary student athletes recently received their awards on Thursday, May 8th, at a brief but ceremony that took place at the auditorium of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.
Fourteen students received Class Champion trophies. The Class Champions are:
Kindergarten Girls
Alijonae Francis and Erielle Ross
Kindergarten Boy
– Male: Jonas Hendrickson
Grade 1 Girl
Jhr’deira McPherson
Grade 1 Boy
Male: Tejaune Edwards
Grade 2 Girl
Shevonne Browne
Grade 2 Boy
C’Nayture Archibald
Grade 3 Girl
Akilah Douglas
Grade 3 Boy
Kamari Saddler
Grade 4 Girl
Aylissa Williams
Grade 4 Boy
Reuel Christmas
Grade 5 Girl
Rone Isles
Grade 5 Boy
Te’adrian Tross
Grade 6 Girl
Largie De’Myah
Grade 6 Boy
Jayden Wilkinson
Te’adrian Tross of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary school and Aylissa Williams of the Charlestown Primary School copped the Victor Ludorum and Victrix Ludorum awards respectively.
Discover more from SKN PULSE
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.