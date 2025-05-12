Top Interprimary Athletes Receive Awards

By: T. Chapman

The top interprimary student athletes recently received their awards on Thursday, May 8th, at a brief but ceremony that took place at the auditorium of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Fourteen students received Class Champion trophies. The Class Champions are:

Kindergarten Girls

Alijonae Francis and Erielle Ross

Kindergarten Boy

– Male: Jonas Hendrickson

Grade 1 Girl

Jhr’deira McPherson

Grade 1 Boy

Male: Tejaune Edwards

Grade 2 Girl

Shevonne Browne

Grade 2 Boy

C’Nayture Archibald

Grade 3 Girl

Akilah Douglas

Grade 3 Boy

Kamari Saddler

Grade 4 Girl

Aylissa Williams

Grade 4 Boy

Reuel Christmas

Grade 5 Girl

Rone Isles

Grade 5 Boy

Te’adrian Tross

Grade 6 Girl

Largie De’Myah

Grade 6 Boy

Jayden Wilkinson

Te’adrian Tross of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary school and Aylissa Williams of the Charlestown Primary School copped the Victor Ludorum and Victrix Ludorum awards respectively.

