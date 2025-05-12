Sports

Top Interprimary Athletes Receive Awards

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
FB IMG 1747048356816

By: T. Chapman

The top interprimary student athletes recently received their awards on Thursday, May 8th, at a brief but ceremony that took place at the auditorium of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Fourteen students received Class Champion trophies. The Class Champions are:

Kindergarten Girls
Alijonae Francis and Erielle Ross

Kindergarten Boy
– Male: Jonas Hendrickson

Grade 1 Girl
Jhr’deira McPherson

Grade 1 Boy
Male: Tejaune Edwards

Grade 2 Girl
Shevonne Browne

Grade 2 Boy
C’Nayture Archibald

Grade 3 Girl
Akilah Douglas

Grade 3 Boy
Kamari Saddler

Grade 4 Girl
Aylissa Williams

Grade 4 Boy
Reuel Christmas

Grade 5 Girl
Rone Isles

Grade 5 Boy
Te’adrian Tross

Grade 6 Girl
Largie De’Myah

Grade 6 Boy

Jayden Wilkinson

Te’adrian Tross of the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary school and Aylissa Williams of the Charlestown Primary School copped the Victor Ludorum and Victrix Ludorum awards respectively.

fb img 17470488504114934259064089988680

