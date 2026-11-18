Credit: SKNFA

Tiquanny Williams has distinguished himself as a top performer in the 2026–2027 Concacaf Nations League, ranking among the tournament’s leading goalscorers with 12 goals. He played a key role in the Sugar Boyz’ successful campaign, which concluded with a 3–2 victory over Bonaire and a second-place finish in League B, Group C.

The result capped an impressive six-match campaign for St. Kitts and Nevis, earning 11 points from three wins, two draws and just one defeat. The achievement represents a significant improvement from previous League B campaigns, when the Sugar Boyz struggled to maintain their status in the division.

In both the 2019–2020 and 2023–2024 editions, St. Kitts and Nevis managed just one victory in six matches, finishing at the bottom of their respective groups and suffering relegation to League C. This time, however, the Sugar Boyz demonstrated a different level of competitiveness, challenging for the group title rather than battling to avoid relegation.

Among the highlights was an emphatic 3–0 victory over Grenada, along with two hard-fought draws against eventual group winners Cuba. The team also demonstrated considerable attacking quality, scoring 15 goals throughout the campaign, with Tiquanny Williams among the tournament’s leading goalscorers.

Finishing second in Group C means St. Kitts and Nevis retain their place in League B for the next Nations League cycle. While the ultimate objective of winning the group was not achieved, the Sugar Boyz have provided encouraging evidence of their progress and growing competitiveness at the regional level.

After previous campaigns marked by relegation battles, St. Kitts and Nevis have now established themselves as a competitive force in League B, setting a stronger foundation for the challenges ahead.

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