TIQUANNY WILLIAMS SCORES TWICE AS SUGAR BOYZ DRAW CUBA 2-2

Basseterre, St. Kitts—Tiquanny Williams scored twice as the St. Kitts and Nevis national team battled to a 2-2 draw against Cuba in their latest Concacaf Nations League, League B, Group C encounter. Williams opened the scoring in the 16th minute, giving the Sugar Boyz an early advantage. Cuba responded through Y. Perez in the 25th minute to level the contest.

Williams restored St. Kitts and Nevis’ lead in the 68th minute, calmly converting from the penalty spot for his second goal of the match. Cuba, however, found a late equalizer through D. Diaz in the dying moments, with the goal coming from a corner kick to deny the Sugar Boyz victory.

The result comes just days after another thrilling encounter between the two sides. On Friday, St. Kitts and Nevis fought back from a 3-1 deficit to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

In that six-goal thriller, Kyle Kelly opened the scoring for the Sugar Boyz in the 26th minute with a long-range strike. Cuba responded through Yunior Pérez (29’) and Diego Catasús (38’) before Pérez added his second in the 51st minute.

The Sugar Boyz refused to give up, with Tyreece Simpson pulling one back in the 83rd minute before Tiquanny Williams completed the comeback with an 88th-minute equalizer.

Across the two matches, the Sugar Boyz demonstrated resilience and fighting spirit, scoring five goals against Cuba and securing two draws in the back-to-back encounters.

Williams’ two-goal performance on Monday further underlines his outstanding form during the Nations League campaign. The Sugar Boyz now turn their attention to the next stage of their Nations League campaign in November as they continue their push in League B, Group C.

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