TIQUANNY WILLIAMS NAMED TO CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE B BEST XI

By: T. Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis Sugar Boyz striker Tiquanny Williams has earned a spot in the Concacaf Nations League League B Best XI after a phenomenal goal-scoring run.



Williams scored an impressive eight goals in four matches, helping the Sugar Boyz finish second in Group C and becoming the tournament’s top scorer at the end of the October window.



From his match-winning brace against Bonaire to his sensational hat-trick against Grenada, Williams has been a standout performer on the regional stage.

According to the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association, his selection among the competition’s top 11 players is a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis football.

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