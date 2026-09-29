Tiquanny Williams Hat-Trick Powers Sugar Boyz to Second Straight Nations League Victory

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis— Tiquanny Williams once again stole the spotlight, scoring a hat-trick to lead the St. Kitts and Nevis Sugar Boyz to a convincing 3–0 victory over Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League.

The victory, secured on Monday, September 28 at the National Bank Group Technical Center, gives the Sugar Boyz back-to-back wins in their League B, Group C campaign.

Williams, who scored twice in St. Kitts and Nevis’ opening 2–1 victory over Bonaire, continued his impressive form by opening the scoring in the 11th minute.

Captain Romaine Sawyers picked out Williams with a pass into the 18-yard box, and the striker made no mistake, firing home to give the home side the lead.



The St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team pose for a team photo just before

playing their match against Grenada

Just six minutes later, Williams doubled the advantage.

A darting run from Malique Roberts opened up the Grenada defence, with his through pass finding Williams inside the area. The striker calmly finished from close range to make it 2–0.

The Sugar Boyz continued to press for a third, and in the second half, St. Kitts and Nevis were awarded a penalty following a counterattack. Williams confidently converted from the spot to complete his hat-trick and seal the 3–0 victory.

Following the match, Assistant Coach Leandro Fahel Matos praised the unity and togetherness within the squad. “This is a good moment and I think these guys should celebrate… This team is one family. I think this group is the best because (it is one) big family working together,” he said.

Matos said the team will look to maintain that same camaraderie and togetherness as they travel to Trinidad and Tobago for their upcoming away fixtures. “We can be better each time…This team is capable of getting the wins.”

The two victories give the Sugar Boyz maximum points from their opening two home matches and provide a strong start to their League B, Group C campaign. St. Kitts and Nevis now turns its attention to the road, with the Sugar Boyz set to travel to Trinidad and Tobago for their next two Group C encounters against Cuba. The matches are scheduled for October 2 and October 5, with both games set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. The Sugar Boyz will now look to carry their winning momentum into their two away fixtures as they continue their Concacaf Nations League

campaign.

-END-

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