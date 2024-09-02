Time to Act on Dementia: World Alzheimer’s Month Highlights Urgent Need to Raise Awareness & Tackle Stigma

Basseterre, St. Kitts (Sept 1, 2024)- In St. Kitts and Nevis many persons are already living with dementia. By 2050, many more people here are expected to be living with dementia. This World Alzheimer’s Month, Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) and Alzheimer’s St. Kitts and Nevis are raising awareness, and challenging the stigma and discrimination which still exists around the condition. #TimeToActOnDementia & #TimeToActOnAlzheimers.

ADI and the Alzheimer’s Association of St. Kitts and Nevis are urging governments, communities, and individuals to recognise the urgency of the situation and take decisive action to raise awareness levels and to challenge the stigma which still remains a barrier to diagnosis, treatment, care and support.

“ We really need to see a change in people’s attitude towards dementia, as only then will relatives be comfortable to seek treatment and support for persons living with dementia. We recognize that timely intervention is key and creates a less stressful care-giving situations for the person living with dementia and the caregivers.” Dr. Joan Rawlins.

· There are estimated to be a significant number of people living with dementia in St. Kitts and Nevis, a figure set to increase considerably by 2050.

· Globally, 75% of those living with dementia remain undiagnosed.

· Stigma and misinformation around the condition mean that many will ignore the warning signs and not seek a diagnosis.

· 85% of people living with dementia are unable to access post-diagnostic support.

· A timely diagnosis and associated post-diagnostic can enable those living with a condition to live well and independently for longer.

· Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) and The Alzheimer’s Association of St. Kitts and Nevis urge immediate action to change attitudes, raise awareness, and challenge the stigma surrounding dementia.

Time to Act on Dementia, Time to Act on Alzheimer’s

Dementia is the 7th leading cause of death, globally and every three seconds, someone develops the condition. Globally there are estimated to over 55 million people living with the condition today, in just over 5 years this figure is set to increase to 78 million and rise to 139 million by 2050. These increases also have an economic consequence, currently the estimated annual cost of dementia is $1.3 trillion USD but by 2030, the cost is expected to over double to $2.8 trillion USD.

Low awareness levels, plus stigma, discrimination and misinformation surrounding the condition remain a significant barrier to ameliorate these increases says ADI CEO Paola Barbarino

“Low awareness levels, enduring stigma, misinformation and discrimination hamper efforts to address the condition, meaning many ignore the warning signs of the condition. Currently 75% of those living with the condition do so undiagnosed. With a timely diagnosis, people living with the condition can access post-diagnostic support to enable them to live well and independently with the condition for longer, however including those undiagnosed we know that 85% of people living with dementia are not receiving post-diagnostic support. This is a time-bound condition and every second counts.”

The hashtags #TimeToActOnDementia and #TimeToActOnAlzheimers will be used throughout September to rally global attention and encourage proactive steps toward better understanding, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive care for those living with dementia.

Government’s Role: The Time is Now

Governments also have a crucial role to play, but time is slipping away. While 39 countries have developed National Dementia Plans, many lack comprehensive strategies that address the stigma and support those living with dementia and their caregivers. Moreover, of the 194 World Health Organization Member States that committed to do so back in 2017, 155 countries have not even implemented a plan. Far too much time has elapsed without definitive action.

ADI and Alzheimer’s St. Kitts and Nevis are calling for these plans to be urgently expanded to include robust public awareness campaigns and initiatives that foster inclusive and supportive communities.

“We are looking forward to the government’s further commitment to invest in Public awareness campaigns and the integration of dementia care into National Policies. Since the celebration of the Association’s tenth Anniversary, in July 2024, we have had some very positive communication with the government in this regards. We trust that the importance of timely action will not be lost.” Dr. Joan Rawlins.

More often than not, the people most affected by the stigma, misinformation and discrimination are in fact those living with the condition and their families.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month begins on September 1st annually. Alzheimer’s Day is observed on September 21st.

